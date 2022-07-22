Parker McLachlin shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Parker McLachlin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 145th at 10 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, McLachlin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, McLachlin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McLachlin to 3 over for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 4 over for the round.