Nick Watney shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

Nick Watney hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 132nd at 8 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Watney had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Watney hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at even-par for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Watney chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Watney missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Watney to even-par for the round.