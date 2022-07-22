Nick Taylor shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

Nick Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Taylor's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.