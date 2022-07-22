Strong putting brings Nick Hardy an even-par round two of the 3M Open

Nick Hardy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Nick Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Hardy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Hardy hit his 101 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hardy's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hardy hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Hardy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.