Nate Lashley shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Lashley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lashley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Lashley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lashley's 219 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Lashley had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.