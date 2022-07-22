Michael Thompson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Thompson's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Thompson's 171 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 under for the round.