  • Michael Thompson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Thompson sticks green to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.