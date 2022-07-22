Michael Gligic putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Michael Gligic hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 12th, Michael Gligic hit his 93 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gligic's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.