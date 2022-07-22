Max McGreevy shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Max McGreevy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 140th at 9 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

At the 593-yard par-5 12th, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, McGreevy's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, McGreevy's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, McGreevy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to 4 over for the round.