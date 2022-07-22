Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, McNealy's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, McNealy hit his 97 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.