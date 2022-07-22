Matthias Schwab putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Matthias Schwab got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthias Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Schwab's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.