Matthew NeSmith putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Matthew NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, NeSmith hit his 116 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.