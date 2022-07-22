Matt Wallace rebounds from poor front in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Matt Wallace hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wallace finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Matt Wallace got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matt Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Wallace tee shot went 175 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wallace's 123 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wallace had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.