Matt Every shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open

Matt Every hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Every finished his day tied for 128th at 7 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Every's tee shot went 178 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 4 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 7 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 6 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th. This moved Every to 7 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Every chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.