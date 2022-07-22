  • Martin Trainer shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Martin Trainer makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Trainer sinks a 24-foot birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Martin Trainer makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.