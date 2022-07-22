Martin Trainer shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

Martin Trainer hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 76th at 2 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer's his second shot went 45 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 3 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Trainer had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.