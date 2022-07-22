Martin Laird finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Martin Laird hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 76th at 2 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Laird got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Laird chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Laird's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Laird had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.