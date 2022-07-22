  • Martin Laird finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Laird makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.