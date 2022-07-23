-
-
Mardy Fish shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2022
-
Features
Mardy Fish and Jake Owen reflect on longtime friendship prior to 3M Open
Retired tennis pro Mardy Fish and country music star Jake Owen grew up together in Vero Beach, FL. Prior to the 2022 3M Open, Fish and Owen take on TPC Twin Cities and discuss golfing as kids, their competitiveness and other shared memories.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Mardy Fish hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Fish finished his day in 149th at 13 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Fish reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fish to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Fish's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Fish's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fish to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Fish chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fish to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Fish's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Fish had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fish to even for the round.
Fish got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fish to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Fish had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fish to 2 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fish reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fish to 1 over for the round.
Fish got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fish to 3 over for the round.
-
-