Mardy Fish shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Mardy Fish hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Fish finished his day in 149th at 13 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Fish reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fish to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Fish's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Fish's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fish to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Fish chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fish to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Fish's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Fish had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fish to even for the round.

Fish got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fish to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Fish had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fish to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fish reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fish to 1 over for the round.

Fish got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fish to 3 over for the round.