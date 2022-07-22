Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Glover's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Glover hit his 121 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Glover's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his fourth shot into the native area, Glover hit his next to the green. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.