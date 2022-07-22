Lee Hodges posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the 3M Open

Lee Hodges hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hodges finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee Hodges had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Hodges's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hodges's 185 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.