Kramer Hickok shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

Hickok tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hickok's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 10 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Hickok had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.