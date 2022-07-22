Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Aphibarnrat's 202 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.