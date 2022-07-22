  • Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Kevin Tway makes 13-foot birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway's tee-shot leads 13-foot birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Kevin Tway makes 13-foot birdie on the par-3 8th hole.