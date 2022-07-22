Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 76th at 2 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Tway's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Tway chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.