Kevin Stadler shoots 8-over 79 in round two of the 3M Open

Kevin Stadler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day in 151st at 15 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stadler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stadler to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Stadler's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stadler hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Stadler to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Stadler had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 5 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stadler to 6 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stadler's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.