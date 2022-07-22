Kevin Chappell putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Kevin Chappell hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kevin Chappell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Kevin Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Chappell's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Chappell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Chappell at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Chappell had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Chappell's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 5 under for the round.