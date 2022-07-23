Kelly Kraft shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kraft hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kraft's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Kraft had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kraft's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.