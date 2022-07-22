K.J. Choi shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, K.J. Choi hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 3 over for the round.

Choi stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 177-yard par-3 fourth. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.