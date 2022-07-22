Justin Lower shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Justin Lower hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Lower's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.