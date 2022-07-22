Joshua Creel shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

Joshua Creel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Creel had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Creel hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Creel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 4 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 3 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Creel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Creel's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Creel reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.