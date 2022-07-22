-
-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2022
-
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett sinks birdie putt at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Joseph Bramlett makes a 169-yard birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Bramlett hit his 184 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
-
-