  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Joseph Bramlett makes a 169-yard birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett sinks birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Joseph Bramlett makes a 169-yard birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.