Joohyung Kim shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Joohyung Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kim hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Kim hit his 107 yard approach to 0 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Kim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.