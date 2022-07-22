Strong putting brings Jonathan Byrd an even-par round two of the 3M Open

Jonathan Byrd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Jonathan Byrd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Jonathan Byrd at 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even for the round.

Byrd hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.