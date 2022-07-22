Jonas Blixt shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

Jonas Blixt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Blixt had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Blixt's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.