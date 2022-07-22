John Merrick shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

John Merrick hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 132nd at 8 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Merrick had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Merrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to even for the round.

Merrick got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Merrick's tee shot went 180 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merrick hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Merrick to 3 over for the round.