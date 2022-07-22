John Huston shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, John Huston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Huston finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Huston's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huston to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Huston chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huston to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Huston suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Huston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huston to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Huston reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Huston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huston to even-par for the round.

Huston got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Huston chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Huston at 1 over for the round.