John Huh shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, John Huh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Huh's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Huh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to even-par for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Huh's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.