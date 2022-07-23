  • Jim Knous shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Jim Knous makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Knous' tee shot leads to birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Jim Knous makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.