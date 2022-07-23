Jim Knous shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Jim Knous hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Knous's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

Knous tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knous to even-par for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Knous got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Knous hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Knous had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.