Jeff Sorenson shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

Jeff Sorenson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Sorenson finished his day tied for 140th at 9 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Sorenson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sorenson to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Sorenson's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sorenson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sorenson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sorenson's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Sorenson to 2 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Sorenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Sorenson to 3 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Sorenson's tee shot went 219 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Sorenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 62-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sorenson to 3 over for the round.