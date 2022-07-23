Jeff Overton shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Jeff Overton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Overton finished his day tied for 132nd at 8 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Overton got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Overton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Overton's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Overton to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Overton's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.