Jason Gore shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the 3M Open

Jason Gore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Gore finished his day tied for 132nd at 8 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Gore suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gore to 2 over for the round.

Gore got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gore to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gore missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gore to 5 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Gore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gore to 6 over for the round.

Gore tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gore to 7 over for the round.