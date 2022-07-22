Jason Dufner shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open

Jason Dufner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 145th at 10 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Dufner had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Dufner had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dufner hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Dufner to 2 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Dufner's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.