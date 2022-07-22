Jason Day shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

Jason Day hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Day had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Day's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Day's his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Day's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.