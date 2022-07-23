-
Jason Bohn shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the 3M Open, Jason Bohn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bohn finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Bohn hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bohn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.
Bohn got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Bohn hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.
