Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Jared Wolfe in the second round at the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Jared Wolfe hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wolfe finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Jared Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jared Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wolfe's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.