James Hahn shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, James Hahn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Hahn got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hahn's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hahn had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hahn's 196 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Hahn hit his 245 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hahn's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.