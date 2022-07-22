J.T. Poston putts well in round two of the 3M Open

J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, J.T. Poston's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poston had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.