J.J. Henry putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, J.J. Henry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henry finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, J.J. Henry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved J.J. Henry to 1 under for the round.