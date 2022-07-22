Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.