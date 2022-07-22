  • Hayden Buckley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Hayden Buckley dials in tee shot to yield birdie at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.