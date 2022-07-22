Hayden Buckley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Buckley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Buckley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.