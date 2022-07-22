Harry Higgs finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 76th at 2 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Higgs's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgs had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Higgs's 170 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.