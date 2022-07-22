Hank Lebioda shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 191 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.