Greyson Sigg posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the second round of the 3M Open

Greyson Sigg hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Sigg finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Greyson Sigg reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Greyson Sigg at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Sigg had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.